Biden says it would make sense to attack servers used in ransomware attacks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 00:54 IST
Biden says it would make sense to attack servers used in ransomware attacks
President Joe Biden said on Friday it would make sense for the United States to attack the servers used in ransomware attacks.

"Yes," he told reporters when asked if that would be an appropriate way to respond to such attacks.

