Biden says it would make sense to attack servers used in ransomware attacks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 00:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Friday it would make sense for the United States to attack the servers used in ransomware attacks.
"Yes," he told reporters when asked if that would be an appropriate way to respond to such attacks.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Joe Biden
Advertisement