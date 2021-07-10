Loud blast heard in north Tehran -Fars news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 02:39 IST
A loud blast was heard in north Tehran early on Saturday, the semi-official news agency Fars reported, without giving further details.
The agency quoted a fire department spokesman as saying that fire and rescue teams were sent to the area in the north of the Iranian capital.
