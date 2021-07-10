Adopted son kills 65-year-old woman, held

Police have arrested a man for killing his adoptive mother in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, officials said on Saturday.

Shantabai Swarnkar (65), a retired government school teacher, was found wrapped in a bed sheet in her house in Nainwa town of Bundi district on Monday after her neighbours complained of foul smell, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijbhan Singh said.

The accused, Chandu alias Chandraprakash (26), was arrested from Bhilwara on Friday night and produced before local court on Saturday. He has been sent to three-day police custody.

The accused told police that he thrashed the woman and choked her to death following a scuffle over money on July 1.

He said he was “fed up” with his mother who “harassed” her for money.

The woman was living alone after the death of her husband, Ramswroop, while the accused stayed in a separate house.

Initially, police lodged a murder case against an unidentified person, the SHO said, adding investigation into the case led to the arrest of Chandraprakash, who was seen in the area by the neighbours on the day of the incident.

