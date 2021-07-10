Left Menu

BMC completes 36 pc work on coastal road project in Mumbai

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 36 per cent work of the coastal road project has been completed so far.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:06 IST
An aerial view of the coastal road project in Mumbai (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 36 per cent work of the coastal road project has been completed so far. Till now, 90 per cent of filling at site, 68 per cent of the sea wall and 11 per cent work of the double tunnel has been completed.

In a statement issued , the BMC said, "With the slogan 'Happy Journey, Free Breath', 36 per cent of the work of the coastal road of BMC has been completed. 90 per cent of the fill, 68 per cent of the sea wall and 11 per cent of the double tunnel are completed. The work of 'Coastal Road' is going on day and night uninterruptedly!" The construction of the coastal road project commenced in October 2018. It is worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Work was stayed by Bombay High Court in April 2019 on a bunch of petitions against this project but construction was later allowed by Supreme Court in May 2019, vacating High Court's stay after BMC appealed in the apex court. In 2017, the project was given a green flag by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

