Left Menu

Delhi court directs police to ensure M S Sirsa do not flee from justice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:44 IST
Delhi court directs police to ensure M S Sirsa do not flee from justice
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has directed the Delhi Police to ensure that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa does not flee from justice as he is facing a probe in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary-general of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order on Friday while hearing an application of one Bhupinder Singh, who had filed the graft complainant.

The applicant informed the court that there was apprehension that Sirsa may run away from the country.

"In view of the apprehension expressed on behalf of the complainant and for the interest of a proper investigation, investigation officer has to ensure that accused persons do not flee from the course of justice," the court said.

The court also sought a progress report from Delhi Police in the case by July 26, when it will next hear the matter.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, the applicant's advocate Sanjay Abott told the court that Sirsa has already sold his properties and he is in the process of fleeing as soon as flights resume.

The counsel further submitted that the investigation agency has not taken appropriate steps to prevent him from fleeing.

Meanwhile, the court also noted the submission of the Delhi Police that lookout circulars (LOCs) against the accused persons have not been opened as they are joining investigation as and when asked.

A Delhi court had earlier directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police to register an FIR on the complaint filed by Bhupinder Singh.

Singh had alleged that Sirsa, who at the time of the incident in 2013 was general secretary of DSGMC, had caused wrongful loss of public funds.

Following the direction of the court, the EOW of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Sirsa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021