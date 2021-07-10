Left Menu

NCSC asks UP chief secy, police chief for action-taken report on Dalit man’s assault in Kanpur Dehat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:03 IST
Taking strong note of a recent brutal assault of a Dalit man in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the state government and sought an action-taken report.

Commission chairperson Vijay Sampla has issued the notice to the UP chief secretary and the state police chief, along with the magistrate and the senior superintendent of police of the district, asking them to submit immediately the facts and information on the action taken in the matter.

The move comes after the NCSC came across a video on Twitter in which a Dalit man was purportedly seen tied to a tree and beaten up by family members of a woman he had a relationship with.

The attackers also allegedly inserted a stick in the victim's private parts.

The incident took place on July 7, but it came to light after the video surfaced on social media two days later.

''It is a shameless, brutal, inhuman and unpardonable act,'' Sampla said.

''As chairman of NCSC, I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects,'' he added.

Sampla cautioned that if action-taken report was not received within the stipulated time, the commission might exercise powers conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons to the officials for personal appearance before it in Delhi.

