3 drown in UP pond

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:49 IST
3 drown in UP pond
Three people drowned in a pond in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Kalavati (45), her daughter Rusa (10) and neighbour Kusum (12).

The incident took place in Paraspur village when they were in the fields.

Rusa and Kusum decided to take a dip in the nearby pond to beat the heat, police said, adding they accidently went deep into the water.

Kalavati heard their cries for help and plunged into the water to save them but to no avail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kutiyal said the three bodies were taken out and sent for postmortem.

A case was lodged in this regard at Maharajganj Terai police station.

