Ranvijay Singh Lochav appointed chairman of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:58 IST
The Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress got new office-bearers on Saturday with Ranvijay Singh Lochav being appointed as its chairman.
In an official communication, Srinivas BV, president of Indian Youth Congress informed Lochav about his appointment to the post.
Mohd Shamshad and Shubham Sharma were appointed vice-presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress.
