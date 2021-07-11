Maharashtra: Vasai Virar police bans operation of drones

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate on Sunday issued fresh orders banning the use of flying objects in its area of jurisdiction.

As per an official statement, the objects include drones, paragliders, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft and aerial missiles. Orders have been imposed on its use under Section 144 (1) (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

In an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijaykant Sagar, no flying activities will be allowed from July 10, 2021 till September 9, 2021. (ANI)

