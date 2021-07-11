Left Menu

Police foil bid to smuggle arms into Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:38 IST
Police foil bid to smuggle arms into Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle arms and explosives into the Kashmir valley, officials said here.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said after specific inputs regarding an attempt to smuggle weapons, a high alert was issued across Jammu on Sunday and mobile vehicle checking nakas were laid at more than a dozen places.

A team at the Purmandal crossing under the jurisdiction of the Gangyal police station stopped a truck and found a pistol and two hand grenades on it, following which its driver, Muntazir Manzoor of Pulwama, was arrested, the SSP said.

The driver has so far divulged that the consignment was dropped off by a drone from across the border and handlers had tasked him to smuggle it into the Kashmir valley, Kohli said.

The SSP said further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
3
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of Zuma jailing; Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on a first overseas trip and more

World News Roundup: Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021