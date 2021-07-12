London police arrest 45 around Euro 2020 final
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 04:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said on Sunday they had arrested 45 people while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.
"A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Stones says England fully prepared if Germany game goes to penalties
Subs give Italy 2-1 win over Austria, spot in Euro 2020 QFs
Italy sets record for not conceding, then allows a goal
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more
Sports News Roundup: Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective; Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach and more