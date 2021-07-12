London police arrest 45 around Euro 2020 final

British police said on Sunday they had arrested 45 people while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

"A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

