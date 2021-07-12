Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds

Haiti's police chief announced Sunday that officers have arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Police chief Léon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him.

Charles said officers found several items at the man's house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people. It was not immediately clear if the man had an attorney.

Charles said a total of 26 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president before dawn Wednesday. Eighteen of them have been arrested, along with three Haitians. He said five of the suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

The chief said police are working with high-ranking Colombian officials to identify details of the alleged plot, including when the suspects left Colombia and who paid for their tickets.

