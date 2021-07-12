EU says may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan
The European Commission has not concluded its assessment of Hungary's national plan for EU recovery fund disbursements, the bloc's executive said on Monday, the latest day for approval of the plan.
A spokesman said that if the assessment requires months of scrutiny rather than days, the European Commission would propose an extension of its deadline.
