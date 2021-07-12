Maha: FIR against resort owner, manager for hosting revellers in violation of COVID-19 rules
The accused duo on Saturday hosted a large group of revellers, comprising at least 100 people, who didnt adhere to the guidelines, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.He said a case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Nobody arrested so far. The officer said a police team spotted revellers crowding the swimming pool at the resort when it reached the spot on a tip-off.
- Country:
- India
An FIR was registered against the owner and manager of a holiday resort at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms by allowing a group of people to use the facility, police said on Monday. The accused duo on Saturday hosted a large group of revellers, comprising at least 100 people, who didn't adhere to the guidelines, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
He said a case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Nobody arrested so far. The officer said a police team spotted revellers crowding the swimming pool at the resort when it reached the spot on a tip-off. PTI COR NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- PTI COR
- Epidemic Diseases Act
- section 188
- Indian
- Palghar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Teenage boy held for raping seven-year-old girl
NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra
People of Maharashtra will ensure Fadnavis retires from politics: Patole
NGT decides compensation for workers injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar
Anmi urges Maharashtra govt to allow stock brokers to travel by local trains