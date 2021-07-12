Left Menu

Maha: FIR against resort owner, manager for hosting revellers in violation of COVID-19 rules

The accused duo on Saturday hosted a large group of revellers, comprising at least 100 people, who didnt adhere to the guidelines, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.He said a case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Nobody arrested so far. The officer said a police team spotted revellers crowding the swimming pool at the resort when it reached the spot on a tip-off.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:29 IST
An FIR was registered against the owner and manager of a holiday resort at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms by allowing a group of people to use the facility, police said on Monday. The accused duo on Saturday hosted a large group of revellers, comprising at least 100 people, who didn't adhere to the guidelines, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

He said a case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act. Nobody arrested so far. The officer said a police team spotted revellers crowding the swimming pool at the resort when it reached the spot on a tip-off. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

