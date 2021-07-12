Two arrested with firearms in Navi Mumbai

Police have arrested two persons in Navi Mumbai and seized firearms from them, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a bus stop in Kharghar and nabbed the duo when they arrived on Sunday, senior inspector NB Kolhatkar said.

The police seized two country-made revolvers and 'live' cartridges, valued at Rs 1.03 lakh, from the duo, Omnath Yogi (23) and Nandlal Gurjar (30), he added.

They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till July 14, the officer said. PTI COR RSY RSY

