Two arrested with firearms in Navi Mumbai
Police have arrested two persons in Navi Mumbai and seized firearms from them, an official said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a bus stop in Kharghar and nabbed the duo when they arrived on Sunday, senior inspector NB Kolhatkar said.
The police seized two country-made revolvers and 'live' cartridges, valued at Rs 1.03 lakh, from the duo, Omnath Yogi (23) and Nandlal Gurjar (30), he added.
They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till July 14, the officer said. PTI COR RSY RSY
