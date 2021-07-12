Left Menu

Chilean government revises 2021 GDP growth up 1.5 points to 7.5%

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:09 IST
Chile's government on Monday revised upwards its projection for 2021 economic growth to 7.5% for 2021, from 6% previously. The country's budget office saw inflation hitting 3.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 3.4%, and the copper price averaging $4.11 per pound in 2021, up from a previous projection of $3.99 per pound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

