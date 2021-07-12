Left Menu

Assam Governor asks Army to be more vigilant to check illegal trade

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday urged the Army to play a more dominant role in controlling movement of contraband drugs, arms, gold and liquor, smuggled into the country through Moreh in Manipur.Smuggling of arms, gold, drugs and liquor from Myanmar via Moreh has been continuing, the Governor pointed out during a discussion with Lt. Gen.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:14 IST
Assam Governor asks Army to be more vigilant to check illegal trade
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday urged the Army to play a more dominant role in controlling movement of contraband drugs, arms, gold and liquor, smuggled into the country through Moreh in Manipur.

Smuggling of arms, gold, drugs and liquor from Myanmar via Moreh has been continuing, the Governor pointed out during a discussion with Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande, GOC in C, Eastern Command, Kolkata, at the Raj Bhawan here.

The GOC-in-C was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Robin Khosla, GOC, 4 Corps, Tezpur.

Mukhi requested the Army to play a more dominant role in combating the movement of such contrabands, especially through Nagaland, an official release from the Raj Bhawan said.

The Governor enquired about the security situation and Armys presence in Upper Assam districts, viz., Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Charaideo.

He also discussed the abduction of employees of ONGC from an exploration site.

Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were kidnapped by ULFA (I) militants on April 21 from Lakwa oilfield in Sivasagar district, along Assam-Nagaland border.

While two of them were rescued by security agencies after an encounter with militants on April 24 near India- Myanmar border in Mon district of Nagaland, the third person was released by the outfit on May 22 in Myanmar, along the international border with India in Nagaland.

The Governor appreciated the coordination between Assam Police, Army and other security forces deployed in the state and assured of all support in the Armys effort to defend the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021