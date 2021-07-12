Left Menu

Andhra govt signs MoU with 14 companies under YSR Cheyuta scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with as many as 14 companies on Monday under the YSR Cheyuta scheme.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:16 IST
Andhra govt signs MoU with 14 companies under YSR Cheyuta scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with as many as 14 companies on Monday under the YSR Cheyuta scheme. The MoUs have been signed keeping in view livelihood for 6,00,000 women. These women will be getting business opportunities with these companies and would be able to achieve financial empowerment.

The state government, under the Cheyuta scheme, will provide financial assistance to women of the age group of 45-60 so that they can start their own business in association with these companies or can invest in other sources of income. The target of this scheme is that the beneficiaries will get an income of at least Rs 10,000 per month.

As part of this, the state government has signed MoUs with 14 companies namely- AJIO Business, Gramena Vikasa Kendram Society, MTGPL & KTPL, Tanager, IRMA, BASICS, GIAN, FDRVC, Nerds and Geeks, Entrepreneurship Development Institute India, Voluntary Association for People Service, Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming and National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021