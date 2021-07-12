Left Menu

800 kg cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore seized by UP STF

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:32 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday seized 800 kg cannabis that was being transported from Odisha in a truck and arrested two men who were driving it, officials said here.

The seizure of the cannabis estimated to be worth over Rs 1.50 crore was made on a highway in Agra by the Special Task Force (STF), the police said in a statement.

''The STF had been following cases of cannabis transportation through UP for quite some time now. The Varanasi unit of the STF had got a specific input about such a consignment being taken in a truck today. Based on the information, another STF unit from Lucknow intercepted the truck and recovered 800 kgs of cannabis from it,'' the statement read.

The cannabis was cleverly hidden inside specially-made cavities in the truck which were covered by iron sheets and bolted from above, the police said.

''The truck was intercepted on National Highway 123 Bharatpur-Dhaulpur near Saraidhi village in Jagner police station area of Agra district,'' according to the statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Sonu Yadav and Kuldeep Sharma of Hathras district in western UP, the police added.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act, and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

