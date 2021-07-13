Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman held for flesh trade tries to flee during raid by police, injured

Apart from the injured woman, eight more persons, including six women, were held, he said.Acting on specific inputs, a police team conducted raid at a residential complex located in Tagore Nagar area in the evening and busted a sex racket, said Additional Superintendent of Police City Lakhan Patle.Nine persons, including seven women, were rounded up from the place during the action, he said.Meanwhile, one of the women tried to escape and jumped off the first floor of the building.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:32 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman held for flesh trade tries to flee during raid by police, injured
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly involved in flesh trade was injured after she jumped off the first floor of a building in Raipur during a raid conducted by police on Monday, an officer said. Apart from the injured woman, eight more persons, including six women, were held, he said.

“Acting on specific inputs, a police team conducted raid at a residential complex located in Tagore Nagar area in the evening and busted a sex racket,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Lakhan Patle.

Nine persons, including seven women, were rounded up from the place during the action, he said.

Meanwhile, one of the women tried to escape and jumped off the first floor of the building. She sustained multiple injuries following which she was rushed to a hospital where she is under medical observation, he said.

A sex racket was busted in the same locality in the past also, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021