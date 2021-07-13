Chhattisgarh: Woman held for flesh trade tries to flee during raid by police, injured

A woman allegedly involved in flesh trade was injured after she jumped off the first floor of a building in Raipur during a raid conducted by police on Monday, an officer said. Apart from the injured woman, eight more persons, including six women, were held, he said.

“Acting on specific inputs, a police team conducted raid at a residential complex located in Tagore Nagar area in the evening and busted a sex racket,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Lakhan Patle.

Nine persons, including seven women, were rounded up from the place during the action, he said.

Meanwhile, one of the women tried to escape and jumped off the first floor of the building. She sustained multiple injuries following which she was rushed to a hospital where she is under medical observation, he said.

A sex racket was busted in the same locality in the past also, he added.

