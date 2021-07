BRIEF-Trump Organization CFO Removed As Officer Of Subsidiaries, Records Show - WSJ

July 12 (Reuters) -

* TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO REMOVED AS OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARIES, RECORDS SHOW - WSJ

* TRUMP ORGANIZATION REMOVED FINANCE CHIEF ALLEN WEISSELBERG AS OFFICER AT SOME SUBSIDIARIES, AFTER PROSECUTORS ACCUSED HIM, CO OF TAX-FRAUD SCHEME- WSJ Source: https://on.wsj.com/2U6DBqK

