489 arrested for violent looting, infrastructure damage in KZN, Gauteng

As violent looting and damage to businesses and infrastructure continue in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, police had by Monday evening arrested 489 people.

Of these, 166 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) on Tuesday welcomed the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in support of the operations of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The NATJOINTS said it had intensified deployments in all the affected areas in the two provinces and this would be augmented by SAPS recalling operational members from leave and rest days.

This will increase the presence of law enforcement personnel on the ground.

"The continuation of the sporadic violent protests throughout the day and night has resulted in the increase in the number of fatalities, with three in KZN and six in GP," said NATJOINTS.

The four police officers who were injured while responding to the violent protests over the weekend are recovering well.

Last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation extended his best wishes to the four SAPS members.

Constable Sangweni was shot and injured in Alexandra, while his two colleagues, Sergeant Maraheni and Lieutenant Colonel Nefolovhodwe, were hit with bricks. Constable Seloane was shot and injured in Daveyton.

The President also named those who had lost their lives: Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng and Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said while there was a high cost to property, livelihoods and businesses, the loss of human life is the greatest cost of all.

"It is, therefore, a matter of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay. It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury. It is vital that we protect property and safeguard social and economic infrastructure.

"We are therefore mobilising all available resources and capabilities to restore order," said the President.

He called on the country to come together and for everyone to play their part in restoring calm to those areas that have been affected by violence.

(With Inputs from PIB)