1.4 kg gold seized at Jaipur airport, one held

A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 68.93 lakh, a customs official said on Tuesday. He had landed at the Jaipur airport on an Air India flight on Monday evening, the customs official said.The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated for his links, the official added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 68.93 lakh, a customs official said on Tuesday. The accused, travelling from Dubai, had concealed the yellow metal inside a mixer-grinder motor. He had landed at the Jaipur airport on an Air India flight on Monday evening, the customs official said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated for his links, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

