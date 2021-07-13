Left Menu

Ensure no waterlogging takes place during monsoon: Delhi PWD minister to officials

We have installed 1,500 pumps at vulnerable locations to ooze out water, Jain said in a video.The southwest monsoon finally reached the national capital on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.PWD officials said only minor waterlogging complaints were reported and water was removed from such stretches.They said around 147 locations have been identified which are prone to waterlogging.All necessary arrangements have been made.

With the arrival of the monsoon in the national capital, Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that no waterlogging takes place on streets during the rainy season.

He said the PWD has made elaborate arrangements to deal with the problem of waterlogging.

''It is good that the monsoon has finally arrived. Necessary instructions have been issued to all departments (PWD, Flood and Irrigation Control) to ensure that the water does not accumulate on streets. Wherever waterlogging occurs, water should be removed from roads within 10-15 minutes. We have installed 1,500 pumps at vulnerable locations to ooze out water,'' Jain said in a video.

The southwest monsoon finally reached the national capital on Tuesday, 16 days behind the usual date of onset.

PWD officials said only minor waterlogging complaints were reported and water was removed from such stretches.

They said around 147 locations have been identified which are prone to waterlogging.

''All necessary arrangements have been made. Field staff are regularly visiting these areas. CCTV cameras have also been installed at about 20 most vulnerable locations for waterlogging for real time round-the-clock monitoring," an official said.

