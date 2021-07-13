BSF defuses anti-tank mine in J&K's Samba
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday defused an anti-tank mine in the border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir after a local resident spotted it, officials said.
A villager detected the rusted anti-tank mine in his field in Gallard border hamlet along International Border (IB) and immediately informed BSF troops, they said.
A BSF team rushed to the spot and detected the mine, which was later defused, they said.
With this, a major tragedy was averted, they said.
