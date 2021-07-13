Left Menu

PM to visit Varansai on July 15, will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a long-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:06 IST
PM to visit Varansai on July 15, will inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1500 cr
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a long-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 15. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crores.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects include a 100 bed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

He will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance, the PMO informed. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi would inspect the MCH wing of BHU, and would also meet with officials and medical professionals to review the COVID preparedness of Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021