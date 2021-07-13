Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:05 IST
Assam CM highlights need for cooperation with NABARD for infra development
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday underscored the need for cooperation between the state government and NABARD to give a major push to building infrastructure in the state.

The Assam government plans to take up infrastructure projects in a big way and support from NABARD would go a long way in this regard, he said.

Sarma also reviewed the requirements for rural infrastructure in the state with NABARD Chairman G R Chintala and Deputy Managing Director P V S Suryakumar through video conference, an official release said.

The chairman underlined the potential for growth in Assam and expressed willingness to further its partnership with the state government, the release added.

