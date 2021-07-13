MHA asks CBI to probe deaths of 2 youths from Nagaland

The Union home ministry has asked the CBI to probe the mysterious deaths of two youths from Nagaland -- Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma -- in Gurgaon in Haryana last month.

The decision came after Meghalaya MP and former Union minister Agatha Sangma requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an investigation of the highest order.

Advertisement

The Union home ministry has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the case of the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The youths were from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Rosy Sangma died in a hospital in Gugaon on June 24 after she complained of a medical condition. Later, Samuel Sangma, a relative of Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital, the statement said.

The next day, on June 25, the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Samuel Sangma in the national capital.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. It also alleged that Samuel died due to some alleged foul play by the hospital personnel, the home ministry statement said.

In her letter, MP Agatha Sangma said Rosy Sangma complained of a medical condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she passed away later.

Her brother, Samuel Sangma, who was attending to her, had alleged that there was medical negligence and registered a complaint regarding the events leading to her death, Agatha Sangma said in her letter to Shah.

''The next day Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room by his friends and the circumstances leading to his death rose suspicion of foul play and now there is an enormous indignation in the public space and call for justice is growing with every passing day,'' the letter said.

''Prima-facie this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of highest order to unearth the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime,'' the MP, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, said.

The MP from Meghalaya has urged Shah ''to initiate necessary investigation at the earliest and book the perpetrators of the crime in consonance with the law of the land and deliver justice'' to the family of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, Agatha Sangma's letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)