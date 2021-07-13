Left Menu

Pakistan army officer among dead in clash with terrorists near Afghan border

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:02 IST
An officer of the Pakistan army and a solider were killed on Tuesday during a clash with the terrorists in the restive tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

In a statement, the army said that security forces conducted an operation in Zewa, Kurram district on reported presence of three terrorists. During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, a Captain and a soldier were killed, it said.

All terrorists were killed during the operation.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers in the clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

