Pakistan army officer among dead in clash with terrorists near Afghan border
- Country:
- Pakistan
An officer of the Pakistan army and a solider were killed on Tuesday during a clash with the terrorists in the restive tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.
In a statement, the army said that security forces conducted an operation in Zewa, Kurram district on reported presence of three terrorists. During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, a Captain and a soldier were killed, it said.
All terrorists were killed during the operation.
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers in the clash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Kurram
- Zewa
- Mehmood Khan
ALSO READ
Dogra Front workers stage protest against Pakistan over Jammu airport blasts, killing of former SPO
Pakistan: Janikhel tribesmen call for end to lawlessness, demand lasting peace
Anti-Pakistan protest held in Jammu against drone attack on IAF station
Pakistan: Frontier Corps Balochistan soldier killed in terrorist attack
Iran deports 225 Pakistanis for not possessing valid documents, illegal entry