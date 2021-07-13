Pakistan army officer among dead in clash with terrorists near Afghan border

An officer of the Pakistan army and a solider were killed on Tuesday during a clash with the terrorists in the restive tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

In a statement, the army said that security forces conducted an operation in Zewa, Kurram district on reported presence of three terrorists. During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, a Captain and a soldier were killed, it said.

All terrorists were killed during the operation.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers in the clash.

