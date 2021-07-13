Rape case: Court directs police to register FIR against former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman

A local court on Tuesday directed the Saadatganj police in the state capital to register and investigate an FIR against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi in connection with a rape case.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A K Srivastava on an application moved by the victim under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Advertisement

Passing the order, the court has summoned for the copy of FIR from the police station within three days.

In her application to the court, the victim stated that her husband had been a Rizvi's driver for four years. One day, Rizvi sent him out of station and then came to her house in the night and raped her, the woman has alleged. She also alleged that Rizvi took objectionable photographs of her and later, threatened to upload them on social sites. The victim said in the application that she did not tell anyone about the incident out fear for her husband's life and social stigma. She has alleged that Rizvi continued raping her after sending her husband out of station. In her application, she said that she told her husband about the incident on June 11, when it became unbearable for her. ''Knowing that we were going to lodge a complaint with the police, Rizvi threatened us with dire consequences. The Saadatganj police also favoured him and did not register the FIR and hence, they have come to court,'' the victim said.

Considering that the complaint of the victim disclosed commission of a cognisable offences, the court directed registration of FIR under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)