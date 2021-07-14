Left Menu

U.S. charges Iranian nationals with kidnapping

Updated: 14-07-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 03:18 IST
U.S. charges Iranian nationals with kidnapping
Four Iranian nationals were charged in an indictment unsealed in a New York court on Tuesday with conspiring to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The four suspects are Iranian intelligences agents or assets, the statement said.

