Left Menu

Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case -ChannelNewsAsia

A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected COVID-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-07-2021 07:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 07:46 IST
Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case -ChannelNewsAsia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected COVID-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website. A passenger on board the ship told CNA that an announcement was made at about 1:00 a.m. that a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Dream ship arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, about three hours ahead of schedule, according to the report. The Singapore Tourism Board and Genting did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called "cruise to nowhere", which are restricted only to residents of the city state and sail for a few days in nearby waters.

Also Read: RInfra in talks with Singapore's Cube Highways for sale of four road assets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021