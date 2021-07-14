Left Menu

BSF personnel fire on unidentified intruding object in J-K's Arnia sector

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14 observed an unidentified object with blinking red light in the Arnia sector, bordering Pakistan.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14 observed an unidentified object with blinking red light in the Arnia sector, bordering Pakistan.

Upon the observation, the troops fired towards the light from their position following which it returned.

"On the intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned. The area being searched. Nothing found so far," said BSF. (ANI)

