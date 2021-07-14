Left Menu

Abducted man found abandoned with injuries in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:07 IST
Abducted man found abandoned with injuries in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from his residence in nearby Koduvally, was found abandoned with injuries in Kunnamangalam, police said on Wednesday.

Meethal Ashraf was found by a police patrol team near a saw mill in Kunnamangalam late on Tuesday night.

The man, a resident of Oorallur in Arikulam near Koduvally, was abducted by a group of unidentified men who barging into his house early on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint by his brother, the Kozhikode Rural SP had constituted a five-member team to probe into the incident.

Ashraf, who was allegedly beaten up badly before being abandoned, sustained serious injuries on one leg and was rushed to the government medical college hospital here.

He is undergoing treatment at the hospital now and investigation is going on.

Police sources said a gold smuggling racket was suspected to be behind the abduction and other details in this regard could be divulged only after the investigation.

According to police, the victim was not an NRI, but a frequent traveller to the Gulf. PTI COR LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021