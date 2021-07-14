Abducted man found abandoned with injuries in Kerala

A 37-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from his residence in nearby Koduvally, was found abandoned with injuries in Kunnamangalam, police said on Wednesday.

Meethal Ashraf was found by a police patrol team near a saw mill in Kunnamangalam late on Tuesday night.

The man, a resident of Oorallur in Arikulam near Koduvally, was abducted by a group of unidentified men who barging into his house early on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint by his brother, the Kozhikode Rural SP had constituted a five-member team to probe into the incident.

Ashraf, who was allegedly beaten up badly before being abandoned, sustained serious injuries on one leg and was rushed to the government medical college hospital here.

He is undergoing treatment at the hospital now and investigation is going on.

Police sources said a gold smuggling racket was suspected to be behind the abduction and other details in this regard could be divulged only after the investigation.

According to police, the victim was not an NRI, but a frequent traveller to the Gulf. PTI COR LGK ROH ROH

