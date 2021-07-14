Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday amid a border row between the countries.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

