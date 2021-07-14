Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday amid a border row between the countries.
In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenian
- Azeri
- Russia
- Azerbaijan
- Armenia
- defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia checks Crimea air defence system as Ukraine, U.S. start Black Sea drills - Interfax
Russia tests Crimean air defence systems as Ukraine, U.S. hold Black Sea drills
U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper
U.S. eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper
Russia will fail to meet 60% vaccination target by the autumn, says Kremlin