Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday amid a border row between the countries.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

