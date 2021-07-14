AP govt effects transfers of 12 IPS officers

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 12 Indian Police Service officers and left one of them waiting for a new posting.

Another officer, who has been on wait for the past few weeks, got a fresh posting in the reshuffle.

In the process, three more districts got new police chiefs after six last week.

Rahul Dev Sharma of the 2010 batch has been posted as Superintendent of Police, West Godavari district.

Aishwarya Rastogi (2013) has been made the SP of Rajamahendravaram Urban police district and Malika Garg (2015) the SP of Prakasam district.

Koya Praveen (2009) has been posted as SP of Organisation for Counter Terror Operations (Octopus).

He has also been given full additional charge as SP, Police Transport Organisation, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Sheemushi Bajpayee has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Enforcement, Rahul Dev Singh (2015) as SP, Government Railway Police and Vakul Jindal (2016) as SP, Chief Ministers Security Group.

Vikrant Patil (2012), Ajitha Vejendla (2015) and Garud Sumit Sunil (2015) have been posted as Commandants of AP Special Battalions 5, 6 and 3 respectively.

Gowthami Sali (2015) will be the new Deputy Commissioner of Police-I in Visakhapatnam city.

R N Ammi Reddy (2009), who was on wait, got posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in the state police headquarters.

K Narayan Naik (2009) has been directed to report to the state police headquarters as he was shunted out as SP, West Godavari.

