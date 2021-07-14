Mentally challenged girl commits suicide in UP

A 15-year-old mentally challenged girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home using a dupatta in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening under Bairia police area when the girl was alone at home, they said.

The girl's father, who works as a watchman at a gas agency, informed the police about the incident after he returned home, the police said.

The girl was unwell for quite some time, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

