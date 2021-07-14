Left Menu

MP: School for classes 11, 12 to reopen from July 25 with 50 pc capacity

With COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh now under control, schools for students of classes 11 and 12 will open from July 25 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh now under control, schools for students of classes 11 and 12 will open from July 25 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan informed on Wednesday. While addressing the media here, Chauhan added that preparations are underway for the possible third COVID wave.

"COVID-19 is under control for now. We are monitoring the situation. Preparations are being done for the third coronavirus wave. Schools will begin for Classes 11 and 12 from July 25 at 50 per cent capacity," he said. Schools in Madhya Pradesh had closed again earlier in May after the second COVID wave hit the state.

Cases have reduced considerably in the last few weeks. As many as 1,481 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the union home ministry, there are currently 279 active cases in the state. As many as 7,80,796 recoveries and 10,508 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

