Left Menu

Married couple ends life in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A 34-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.Deepak Bansal and his wife Neeshu, aged around 30, had a quarrel on Tuesday night, following which they consumed celphos tablets, according to police.Immediately after consuming poison, Bansal called his brother-in-law and informed him about it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:46 IST
Married couple ends life in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Bansal and his wife Neeshu, aged around 30, had a quarrel on Tuesday night, following which they consumed celphos tablets, according to police.

''Immediately after consuming poison, Bansal called his brother-in-law and informed him about it. They were then rushed to the district hospital where they died,'' a police official said.

They were living in Nadiya mohalla under Kotwali police station limits. Their seven-year-old daughter was at her maternal grandmother's home when the incident occurred, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021