Egypt has asked Lebanon's Hariri not to give up on cabinet formation - Al Hadath TV
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:33 IST
Egypt has asked Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri not to give up on forming a cabinet, regional television station Al Hadath said on Wednesday citing its sources.
The network also said that Cairo would send a high level delegation to Beirut soon to support efforts to name a government and that it would work on a roadmap to resolving the Lebanese crisis.
Hariri is currently on a visit to Cairo. (Reporting By Ahmed Elhamy, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
