EU proposes world’s first carbon border tax for some imports
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:51 IST
The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for the world’s first carbon border tariff, which would impose emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement and aluminium.
The border levy would be phased in from 2026, the Commission said. The measure is designed to protect European industries from competitors abroad not subject to the same carbon costs. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
