Left Menu

British retailer John Lewis Partnership to cut another 1,000 jobs

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:18 IST
British retailer John Lewis Partnership to cut another 1,000 jobs
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership plans to cut another 1,000 jobs, it said on Wednesday.

The employee-owned group, which runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, said a plan to simplify management structures would result in the roles being made redundant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021