British retailer John Lewis Partnership to cut another 1,000 jobs
British retailer the John Lewis Partnership plans to cut another 1,000 jobs, it said on Wednesday.
The employee-owned group, which runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, said a plan to simplify management structures would result in the roles being made redundant.
