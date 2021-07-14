Ukraine president to appeal court verdict on Constitutional Court head - Interfax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will appeal the decision of the Supreme Court that overturned his decree dismissing the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, Interfax-Ukraine said on Wednesday citing Zelenskiy's office adviser.
Zelenskiy in March dismissed Tupytskyi, who has opposed some anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to national security.
