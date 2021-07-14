Left Menu

MHA directs states, UTs to immediately withdraw cases under repealed Section 66A of IT Act

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the states and Union Territories (UTs) to immediately withdraw cases booked under the repealed Section of 66 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Updated: 14-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:22 IST
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the states and Union Territories (UTs) to immediately withdraw cases booked under the repealed Section of 66 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The MHA has requested that if any case has been booked in states and UTs under section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

The ministry further requested the states and UTs to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 The states and UTs have also been directed to sensitize law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on March 24, 2015, in the matter of Shreya Singhal V/s Union of India, had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This made Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 null and void with effect from the date of the order, March 24, 2015, and hence no action could be taken under this section. (ANI)

