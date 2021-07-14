Polish court rules EU interim measures are against constitution
Interim measures imposed on the Polish judicial system by the top European court are against the Polish constitution, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal said on Wednesday, setting Warsaw on a collision course with Brussels. As part of proceedings initiated by Brussels against Poland, the European Court of Justice told Warsaw last year to suspend a panel created to discipline judges. The panel - the Polish Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber - asked whether such a suspension was constitutional.
The European Union's top court told Poland on Wednesday to immediately suspend the chamber.
