Left Menu

US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:48 IST
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the US military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly, said Wednesday that Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for US residency. President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month's US military withdrawal.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021