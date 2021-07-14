Left Menu

Manipur militant among 5 poachers nabbed in Assam's Kaziranga

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:56 IST
Manipur militant among 5 poachers nabbed in Assam's Kaziranga
  • Country:
  • India

Five alleged rhino poachers, including a Manipur-based militant, were arrested in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rhino Task Force with the help of Manipur Police arrested five people while they were planning a poaching operation in the national park, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.

The militant, identified as 35-year-old Thangouchin V Khamkhopau, is a member of the Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO), and he was wanted in a case of Bokakhat police station in which he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar said.

The militant was trained by the NSCN (IM) and he was also involved in rhino poaching, Kumar said.

The four other poachers have been identified as Ramjan Ali, Asmat Ali, Dilbar Rahman and Md Fakharuddin.

Two incidents of rhino poaching were reported in the national park last year, while one such incident has been recorded this year so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021