Assam to employ tea workers under MGNEREGA scheme in winter months

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give employment under MGNREGA scheme to tea garden labourers during the winter season when they have less or no work in tea gardens.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided to employ the tea garden labourers in pond excavation, road building etc., under rural employment guarantee scheme, government spokesman and Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika said here.

It was also decided that in view of the directives of the Supreme Court and Madras High Court, liquor shops in Guwahati would be allowed to take online orders and deliver alcoholic beverages within Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) areas.

This will be done on a pilot basis for one month in Guwahati due to the prevailing COVID19 pandemic, Hazarika said.

The Cabinet also declared Golaghat and Sarupathar Revenue Circles as drought hit and it was decided that Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal would travel there with Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to assess the situation in order to release compensation to farmers.

The funds received under 15th Finance Commission would be utilised for setting up schools and parks in the villages, the government decided.

It was also decided that the General Administration Department and Secretariat Administration Department would be merged and renamed as the General Administration Department.

The cabinet also decided that the Information and Public Relations Minister would be empowered to directly approve advertising ceilings and to pay advertising dues of print and electronic media houses, The Council of Ministers also decided that the present official residence of the Chief Justice here would be declared a heritage building and preservation measures initiated, PTI DG JRC JRC

