Kerala Governor observes fast against dowry, attends prayer meet

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who observed a day-long "fast against dowry," also joined a prayer meeting organised by Gandhian organisations at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:21 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is observing a day-long 'fast against dowry' joins a prayer meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who observed a day-long "fast against dowry," also joined a prayer meeting organised by Gandhian organisations at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Khan began a fast on Wednesday aimed at creating awareness against giving and accepting dowry. The fast against dowry is being organised by various organisations at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Governor said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy. "Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry," he said. It is said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy.

"Mahatma Gandhi has said any young man who makes dowry a condition to marriage discredits his education and his country and dishonours womanhood," said the Governor. He said that the 'Sthreepaksha Keralam' initiative of the government of Kerala also emphasises the need to ensure the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

