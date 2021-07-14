Court dismisses plea by Delhi police, slaps Rs 25000 fine in north-east violence case

A Sessions Court in Delhi has fined the city police Rs 25,000 while dismissing its appeal challenging a Magistrate Court order directing registration of a separate First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a gunshot injury to a man during the February violence in the north-east part of the national capital. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav has dismissed the petition filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura challenging a Magistrate Court order.

"I do not find any merit in this revision petition. The same accordingly stands dismissed with a cost of Rs 25,000 which shall be deposited with Delhi Legal Services Authority by DCP (North-East) within one week from today and the said amount shall be recovered from the petitioner and his supervising officers, who have miserably failed in their statutory duties in this case after holding a due inquiry in this regard," the court said. "The mandate of the Delhi High Court Rules, referred to by the learned counsel for the respondent has not been followed by either the police or by MM in the matter, which clearly goes on to establish that the investigation even in case FIR No.64/2020, PS Bhajanpura has been done in a most casual, callous and farcical manner," it added.

Advertisement

SHO Bhajanpura has challenged Metropolitan Magistrate's order dated October 21, 2020; whereby a petition filed under Section 156 (3) Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. P.C) by the victims Nasir Ali was allowed and the police were directed to register a separate FIR on the complaint of the respondent within 24 hours of the receipt of the order. Complainant Nasir had sent his complaint to the police naming the persons who reportedly wounded him on February 24, 2020, but the police did not act on his complaint. Thereafter, he approached a Magistrate Court with his grievances and sought to lodge a separate FIR.

But police maintained that Nasir's grievance was "duly stands redressed" as it had registered an FIR under appropriate sections and there is no need to lodge a separate FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)